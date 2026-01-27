Carney walked back 'unfortunate' Davos remarks in call with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney moved to retreat from remarks he made earlier this month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday.

Speaking on Fox News, Bessent was asked about Trump's threat to impose a 100% tariff on Canada and what impact such a move could have.

While warning that the tariff would be "a disaster for Canada," he emphasized that the president's recent conversation with Carney suggested a shift in tone from the Canadian leader.

"I was in the Oval (Office) with the president today. He spoke to Prime Minister Carney, who was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos," Bessent said.

Bessent said Canada is linked to the US.

Carney "should do what's best, that for the Canadian people, rather than trying to push his own globalist agenda," he added.

Canada has "no intention" to pursue a free trade deal with China, Carney said Sunday after Trump's warning of a 100% tariff on Canadian exports.



