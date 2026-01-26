News World Vatican bans German far-right politician from return to church body

The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Clergy ruled on Monday that a far-right member of a German state parliament cannot hold office in the Catholic Church, upholding a previous decision by local religious authorities.

Christoph Schaufert, a member of Germany's anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, had appealed against his expulsion from the administrative board of the parish of St Mary's in Neunkirchen in western Germany.



His appeal was rejected due to a lack of legal and factual merit, according to a decision announced by the Dicastery for the Clergy, a central authority of the Roman Curia, the central body handling affairs of the Catholic Church.



Schaufert was dismissed from the administrative council in April 2024.



As the "face of a party that represents attitudes contrary to the Christian view of humanity," Schaufert was damaging the credibility of the church, Vicar General Ulrich von Plettenberg said.



The Bishop of Trier, Stephan Ackermann, had rejected an initial complaint from Schaufert.



The decision was primarily based on a declaration from German bishops which said that Christianity is incompatible with race-based nationalism, a concept central to the AfD party.



Schaufert had always said that the expulsion was "incomprehensible and untenable" for him. "I personally cannot be accused of anything."



The measure was imposed solely because of his affiliation with the AfD, he said. Following the decision from Rome, he told dpa that he has now resigned from the church.



He said the step was very difficult for him, but also added: "I don't have to and won't put up with everything."



