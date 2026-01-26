3 killed, 2 missing in factory fire in central Greece

Three workers were killed and two others went missing after a huge explosion in a biscuit factory in Greece's central city of Trikala, local media reported on Monday.

At the time of the explosion, which occurred at around 4 am local time (0200GMT), 12 to 13 workers were on the shift, the public broadcaster ERT said, adding three bodies were found charred hours after the incident.

Work is underway to find two more workers who went missing, the broadcaster reported.

Another seven workers were taken to the nearby Trikala General Hospital, it said.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.





