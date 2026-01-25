Witkoff: Further Ukraine talks planned for next week in Abu Dhabi

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine would continue in Abu Dhabi next week, following the first direct negotiations between the two sides in months on Friday and Saturday.



"Talks were very constructive, and plans were made to continue conversations next week in Abu Dhabi," Witkoff said in a post on social media platform X.



The negotiations are aimed at finding a way to end the war against Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin almost four years ago in February 2022.



Russia is demanding that Ukraine cede territory, abandon its hopes of NATO membership, and give up its powerful army in order to end the violence.



Ukraine has refused to withdraw further from areas not yet occupied by Russian military forces. Acting as mediator, the US wants to persuade both sides to compromise.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the trilateral negotiations were constructive and that many topics were discussed. He now expects the detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation upon their return. The next steps will be decided at the level of country leaders.



Meanwhile on the ground the war did not ease up: Overnight, there were again heavy Russian attacks on Ukraine, in which at least one person was killed and dozens of civilians were injured.

