'We’ll have everything we want,' US president says about Greenland: Report

President Donald Trump reaffirmed Saturday that the US will get everything it wants with Greenland after agreeing earlier this week on a framework deal.

"We'll have everything we want. We have some interesting talks going on," Trump told the New York Post.

He said the US could obtain sovereignty over land in Greenland by assuming ownership of areas hosting American military bases.

Trump softened his tone on acquiring the Danish territory on Thursday after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos, Switzerland.

He announced that they discussed a framework deal on Greenland that would address his security concerns and counter Russian and Chinese influence.



