NORWEGIAN PREMIER CALLS TRUMPS REMARKS ABOUT NATODISRESPECTFUL

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Saturday that US President Donald Trump's remarks about NATO's role in Afghanistan are "disrespectful."

"The fallen, their families, and those who served in Afghanistan deserve to be spoken of with truth and respect. The statement by the US president is disrespectful. I fully understand why both veterans and next of kin are reacting so strongly to this," Store said on Facebook.

He noted that soldiers who served in the country deserve respect.

Store's remarks came after Trump said Thursday that NATO troops stayed "a little off the front lines" during the war in Afghanistan.

Trump's remarks have roiled NATO allies, including Poland, Italy and the UK, with leaders in those counties calling the comments "unacceptable" and "insulting and frankly appalling."



