ITALIAN PREMIER CALLS TRUMPS REMARKS ABOUT NATO TROOPS UNACCEPTABLE

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday called US President Donald Trump's remarks about NATO's role in Afghanistan "unacceptable."

"Statements that downplay the contribution of NATO countries in Afghanistan are unacceptable, especially when they come from an allied nation," Meloni wrote on US social media platform X.

She noted that her government learned "with astonishment" about Trump's statements Thursday claiming that NATO troops stayed "a little off the front lines" during the war in Afghanistan.

"Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first and only time in its history—an extraordinary act of solidarity toward the United States," Meloni noted.

She said the Italian nation "bore a cost that cannot be questioned" with 53 soldiers killed and more than 700 wounded.

"Italy and the United States are bound by a strong friendship, founded on shared values and historic cooperation—made all the more necessary in the face of today's many challenges. But friendship requires respect, a fundamental condition for continuing to ensure the solidarity at the heart of the Atlantic Alliance," Meloni added.



