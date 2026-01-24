Western Hemisphere defense chiefs to convene Feb. 11 in Washington: Pentagon

Senior military leaders from 34 nations will meet Feb. 11 in Washington to build a shared understanding of common security priorities and strengthen regional cooperation, the Pentagon said Friday.

The inaugural Western Hemisphere Chiefs of Defense Conference will be hosted by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, it said in a statement.

"Participating defense leaders will explore the importance of strong partnerships, continued cooperation, and united efforts to counter criminal and terrorist organizations, as well as external actors undermining regional security and stability," it added.

Nations across the Western Hemisphere share "deep" historical ties, common values, and interest in regional stability, which supports long-term security and prosperity for the US and s shared neighborhood, according to the statement.