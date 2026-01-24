Syrian Army says YPG/SDF bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq

The Syrian Army on Saturday said the terrorist organization YPG/SDF was bringing reinforcements from PKK terrorists based in Iraq's Qandil Mountains into the northeastern province of Hasakah, according to a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The army's Operations Command said the SDF had transferred reinforcements from PKK terrorist militias operating in the Qandil Mountains to areas under its control in Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The command also said that the SDF committed "widespread violations" in those areas, including arrests, forced displacement and the torture of people who oppose its policies.

The military warned the SDF and PKK terrorists against continued provocations, as well as the dissemination of false claims and selectively edited video footage.

The army statement came hours after the Syrian government announced that a four-day truce with the SDF had ended and that it was now considering its options.

On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said the ceasefire with the SDF took effect at 8 pm local time (1700 GMT) and was intended to ease tensions while talks continued.

Separately, the Syrian presidency announced that a "mutual understanding" had been reached with the SDF regarding the future of eastern Hasakah province.

Under the understanding, the SDF was given four days to conduct consultations and prepare "a detailed plan for practical integration of the areas," the presidency said.

If an agreement is reached, Syrian forces will not enter the city centers of Hasakah and Qamishli and will instead remain on their outskirts, the statement added.

The presidency said the two sides agreed to integrate all SDF military and security forces into the structures of Syria's ministries of defense and interior, while consultations continue on technical details.

According to the statement, SDF head Mazloum Abdi will nominate a candidate for the post of deputy defense minister, as well as a candidate for Hasakah governor. The group will also submit lists of nominees for representation in the People's Assembly and for employment in various state institutions.

Syrian forces will also not enter Kurdish villages, the presidency said, noting that no armed forces will be present there except for local security units drawn from the residents of those areas.