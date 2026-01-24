Ireland demands Israel halt attacks

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee demanded Friday that Israel cease "all attacks and measures directed" at the UN Palestine refugee agency following the demolition of the agency's compound in East Jerusalem.

"Ireland fully supports UNRWA and its mandate. I call on Israel to immediately halt all attacks and measures directed at the Agency. Israel must respect international law, including the privileges and immunities of the United Nations and its staff," McEntee said in a statement.

It came after Israel forcibly entered the UNRWA headquarters compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Jan. 20 and demolished it using bulldozers and heavy machinery.

"I am appalled by the further destructive actions taken by Israeli authorities this week against UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem. These actions are not isolated incidents. They form part of a wider and sustained effort to undermine and dismantle UNRWA's operations across the occupied Palestinian territory," said McEntee.

She said any actions obstructing the "indispensable" work of UNRWA, alongside other UN agencies "deepen the humanitarian crisis and place civilian lives at even greater risk."

"International law is clear: humanitarian aid workers, along with journalists and medics, must be protected in times of conflict. It is unacceptable that they continue to be killed while trying to help others while carrying out their important roles," added McEntee.