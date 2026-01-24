Head of US Central Command arrives in Israel

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper arrived in Israel on Saturday, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

"Later today he is expected to meet with top security officials," said the daily.

The visit comes amid growing concerns in Israel over the possibility that Iran could carry out a "preemptive attack," alongside rising fears that Tehran may be close to being targeted by a potential US military strike, as the US continues to build up its forces in the region, Israel's Channel 12 reported Friday.

Channel 12 said Adm. Cooper is set to meet Israeli Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar.

On Thursday, the Israeli army said in a statement that the entire air force is on high alert, amid assessments in Tel Aviv pointing to the possibility of the US launching a military strike on Iran.

Pressure from the US and its ally Israel on Tehran has intensified since the outbreak of popular protests in Iran in late December, triggered by deteriorating economic and living conditions.

For its part, Tehran has accused Washington of seeking, through sanctions, pressure, fomenting unrest, and spreading chaos, to create a pretext for military intervention and regime change.