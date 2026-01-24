Brazil announces visa exemption for Chinese nationals

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Friday that Brazil will grant visa exemptions for certain categories of short-term stays for Chinese nationals.

The announcement came in response to China's adoption of an exemption measure in 2025, the Agencia Brasil news agency reported, citing the presidency.

China began implementing a trial policy on June 1 that allows citizens from Latin American nations, including Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay, to enter without a visa.

Brazil's decision is reportedly intended to facilitate people-to-people exchanges between China and other regions as part of Beijing's efforts to strengthen ties with Latin America and other blocs.

Lula informed Chinese President Xi Jinping of the decision during a call late Thursday, the agency reported.