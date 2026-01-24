Anadolu documents YPG/SDF tunnels beneath civilian homes in northern Syria

Anadolu has documented an extensive tunnel network dug by the YPG/SDF terror group beneath civilian homes in the town of Ayn Issa in northern Raqqa, including underground facilities used as a military hospital and weapons storage areas.

According to Anadolu's findings, some tunnels were dug from residential courtyards and had exits leading to as many as 11 different locations. Landline telephones were used for communication inside the tunnels.

The tunnels measured about 1 meter (3 feet) in width and roughly 2 meters (6.5 feet) in height. Cables supplying electricity, internet and landline telephone service were visible inside, and some sections were wide enough to allow movement by motorcycle.

Anadolu also documented a weapons depot containing mortar shells located within a civilian residential area.

Anwar Nazzal, whose brother owns one of the houses used by YPG/SDF members, said parts of the home were converted into weapons storage while his family was displaced.

"When I returned (from Lebanon), I saw they had dug tunnels from the house," Nazzal told Anadolu. "We want authorities to prepare the house so we can live in it again."

Another resident, Hussein Sufi Salim, said YPG/SDF terrorists used his home for tunnel digging and entered houses without permission, leaving residents unable to object.

"If we spoke out, they could brand us as Daesh members," Salim said, using another name for the terror group ISIS. "When they wanted to enter the house, I would take my children to a friend's home so they would not be harmed."

Salim said he avoided returning to his house even after the area was liberated due to fears it may have been rigged with mines.

"They did not knock -- they either climbed over the wall or kicked the door in," he said. "I want the tunnel in my house to be completely destroyed."

Syrian Defense Ministry official Raghed Al-Dahash told Anadolu that the YPG/SDF relied heavily on underground movement, limiting activity above ground. He described the tunnel system in Ayn Issa as "a complete and integrated network" linking multiple headquarters.

Al-Dahash said roughly 70% of the tunnels have been surveyed, adding that authorities are awaiting instructions on whether the tunnels will be sealed or dismantled.