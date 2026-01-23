US will work with NATO on Greenland: Trump

The US will work with NATO on Greenland, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

"We're all going to work together, and actually, NATO is going to be involved with us. We're going to be doing in conjunction parts of it, in conjunction with NATO, which is really the way it should be," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC from Davos, Switzerland.

"There's a good spirit to get something done," he said.

"We have to have a strong freedom. We have to have the ability to do exactly what we want to do."

Trump said Wednesday that a framework for a deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region was established following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos.



