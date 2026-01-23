Türkiye:Board of Peace would gain value as concrete steps implemented

Türkiye's foreign minister said Thursday that the newly established Board of Peace, a body for resolving international conflicts, would gain value as concrete steps are taken.

Hakan Fidan's remarks came after US President Donald Trump formally launched his Board of Peace earlier in the day, saying the group, on which he is serving as chairman, will work in partnership with the UN to address crises far beyond the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to journalists after the signing ceremony of the charter of the Board of Peace in Davos, Switzerland, Fidan said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been working tirelessly to stop the massacre and genocide in Gaza.

"In fact, the Board of Peace is a platform where many countries come together and genuinely try to harmonize their differing views. This harmonization is not easy; it requires serious diplomatic negotiations and struggle. Now, we are witnessing the conflict on the ground being moved to the negotiating table," he said.

Fidan said there are many steps that need to be taken through the Board of Peace, noting that its first meeting has already been held.

He said steps necessary to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza were discussed.

"We have also put on the table what kind of initial actions need to be implemented by the Palestinian National Committee (tasked with administering the Gaza Strip) that has begun working. As concrete steps are implemented, I believe the Board of Peace will become more valuable, both in terms of humanitarian aid and other issues," he added.

SYRIA DEVELOPMENTS

Fidan also addressed recent developments in Syria, saying Türkiye continues to pursue a constructive role while emphasizing the country's unity and territorial integrity.

"Syria's unity and integrity are important to us — first for Syrians themselves, but also for the region," he said.

Recalling that Syria has spent the past 14 years in civil war, Fidan said: "Transforming from a country that exported terrorism and refugees to neighboring states into one that is moving toward unity, taking back its refugees and stopping terrorism is truly a miraculous development for our region."

He stressed that the rights of all ethnic and religious groups in Syria — including Kurds, Alawites, Yazidis and Turkmens — must be protected, while urging Syrians to unite under a common national identity.

"Everyone should be proud of their identity," he said, "but they should also unite under Syrian citizenship and make every necessary contribution to Syria."

TÜRKİYE'S ROLE IN A CHANGING GLOBAL ORDER

Fidan noted that Ankara plays a constructive role in its region while also maintaining a balanced policy with global powers.

He emphasized that Türkiye's interests are placed at the center of these policies, while also valuing a "win-win approach."

Fidan pointed to the rapidly changing global landscape, citing recent uncertainty over potential military options related to Greenland and evolving negotiations following remarks by US President Donald Trump.

"We don't know where negotiations will be in six months or how they will evolve," he said.

He also referenced the war between Russia and Ukraine, saying there are "matters that have come to an end" regarding stopping the war and achieving peace between Europe and Russia.

"If this happens, the region and the world will take a different shape. If it doesn't, it will take another shape," he underlined.

Fidan warned that failing to properly assess such developments could lead to instability, but if countries calculated well, they can continue on their path "without harm."



