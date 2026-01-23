Terror group PKK in Belgium could cause public order issues, violent actions: Intelligence service

The Belgian State Security Service (VSSE) has warned that sympathizers of the terror group PKK in Belgium have the potential to mobilize during public events, occasionally leading to public order disruptions, and in some instances, escalating into violent actions.

According to the VSSE's 2025 International Report released on Thursday, while the PKK officially announced its disbandment and the end of its armed struggle in May, it still maintains its armed capabilities.

"2025 marked a turning point for the left-wing extremist PKK," the report said.

The report highlighted that the PKK remains active in Belgium, conducting both public demonstrations and clandestine activities, including financial and logistical support for terror organizations in Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq.

"PKK activities in Belgium are important to the organization due to the presence of numerous international institutions in the country. The organization seeks to expand its influence and gain political support for its cause. Some PKK sympathizers in Belgium also have connections with various left-wing extremist groups," the report noted.

"The VSSE considers it highly unlikely that the PKK will undertake terrorist actions in Belgium. The PKK threat to Belgium is primarily related to extremism. The PKK, a hierarchically organized and authoritarian organization, exerts significant influence over the Kurdish diaspora. The organization is able to mobilize sympathizers during public events, which can sometimes cause public order issues and tensions with the Turkish community. In some cases, this may even escalate into violent actions," it added.

The situation of the Kurds in countries such as Syria has a mobilizing effect on these types of public events, according to the report.

Earlier this week in Brussels, supporters of the terrorist organization caused disturbances in front of EU institutions and were met with a strong police response.

The PKK has been listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union since 2002.