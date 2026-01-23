Malaysia lifts restrictions on Grok AI after compliance pledge by X

Malaysia has lifted restrictions on Grok AI after the US platform X pledged to comply with Malaysian laws and introduce additional safety measures, local media outlet FMT reported Friday.

The decision followed a meeting between Malaysia's communications regulator and representatives of X, during which the company committed to strengthening preventive and safety mechanisms for its artificial intelligence tools, according to the report.

"User safety remains our priority. Any failure to comply with Malaysian laws will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the existing legal provisions," the regulator said in a statement.

Kuala Lumpur imposed temporary restrictions on Grok on Jan. 11 following reports that the chatbot had been misused to generate obscene, sexually explicit and non-consensual manipulated images, including content involving women and minors.

On Jan. 15, Malaysian authorities said X would need to demonstrate that such misuse of Grok's AI tools would no longer occur before the restrictions could be lifted.





