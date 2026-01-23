Colombia halts electricity exports to Ecuador after security tax move

The Colombian government on Thursday decided to temporarily suspend its energy exports to Ecuador after Quito announced a 30% security tax on imports from Colombia.

The decision was formalized through a resolution by Colombia's Energy Ministry to halt International Electricity Transactions (TIE) with Ecuador, according to state-run RTVC radio.

"We remain committed to energy integration and dialogue with neighboring nations. However, current circumstances -- both in the energy system and the trade framework -- make it impossible to continue international transactions without compromising our own supply," said Energy Minister Edwin Palma Egea.

He said that Colombia will be ready to resume trade once "energy security is restored and an environment of mutual trust is rebuilt between both nations."

"Integration cannot be built by sacrificing sovereignty or the well-being of our people," Palma Egea added.

The move followed an announcement Tuesday by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa that his government would impose a 30% security tax on imports from Colombia, effective Feb. 1.

Noboa said the measure was due to what he described as a lack of reciprocity and insufficient joint action against drug trafficking and illegal mining along the two countries' shared border.

He framed the decision as part of broader security concerns and diplomatic tensions, including a recent controversial statement by Colombian President Gustavo Petro calling for the release of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who is currently imprisoned on corruption charges.