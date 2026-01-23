News World Amsterdam bans advertising for meat and fossil fuels

Amsterdam is set to become the first capital city in the world to ban advertisements for meat and fossil fuels, following a decisive city council vote on Thursday.

The Dutch capital Amsterdam will ban advertising for meat and fossil fuels starting from the summer.



No more ads for hamburgers, cruises, diesel cars or air travel will be allowed on streets, squares and bus stops, following a vote supported by a majority of city council members on Thursday.



This makes Amsterdam the first capital in the world to ban the advertising of meat, in this case due to environmental reasons.



Meat farming contributes heavily to climate change through greenhouse gas emissions from livestock digestion and manure. Deforestation for grazing also releases carbon dioxide.



The Green party GroenLinks, one of the initiators of the ban, spoke of an "important victory for the climate and public health."



"There is no longer any place in Amsterdam for advertising by large companies that are driving the climate crisis," said the party's city councillor Jenneke van Pijpen.



Advertising bans on services or products that use fossil fuels and harm the climate already exist in other Dutch cities. The idea was first floated in Amsterdam in 2020.



