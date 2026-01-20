Syrian announces ‘mutual understanding’ with SDF on Hasakah future

The Syrian presidency said Tuesday that a "mutual understanding" has been reached with the SDF group regarding the future of the eastern Hasakah province as of 8 pm local time (1700GMT).

Under the deal, the SDF was given "four days for consultations" to prepare "a detailed plan for practical integration of the areas," the presidency said in a statement.

In the event of an agreement, "Syrian forces will not enter the city centers of Hasakah and Qamishli and will remain on their outskirts," it added.

Details and timetable of the peaceful integration of Hasakah province, including the city of Qamishli, will be discussed later, the statement said.

The presidency said the two sides agreed to "integrate all SDF military and security forces into the structures of the Syrian ministries of defense and interior, while consultations continue on the technical details of this integration."

According to the statement, the SDF head Mazloum Abdi will put forward a candidate from the group for the post of deputy defense minister, in addition to nominating a candidate for the position of Hasakah governor. The group will also submit lists for representation in the People's Assembly, and names for employment in various state institutions.

The presidency said Syrian forces "will not enter Kurdish villages," where no armed forces will be present except for "local security forces" drawn from the area's residents.

It said Decree No. 13 related to "linguistic and cultural rights and citizenship rights of Kurds" will be implemented, as part of a shared commitment to building a unified Syria based on "national partnership" and guaranteeing the rights of all components.