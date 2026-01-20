MACRON: EU SHOULD USE OWN TOOLS AGAINST TRUMPS GREENLAND TARIFFS

News World Macron: EU should use own tools against Trump's Greenland tariffs

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron slammed the United States for adopting a "new colonial approach" toward Greenland. In a defiant address, Macron warned that Washington's strategy aims to "weaken and subordinate Europe," asserting that the bloc will not accept the "law of the strongest" and is prepared to retaliate.

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused the United States of a "new colonial approach" in the Greenland dispute and of attempting to weaken Europe, which he says can hit back with economic measures of its own.



US President Donald Trump has long used trade tariffs as an economic weapon and has now threatened to impose new ones on European countries who defy his wish to acquire the Arctic island of Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous part of Denmark.



Macron told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that "an endless accumulation" of new tariffs "are fundamentally unacceptable, all the more when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty."



Trump earlier published private messages from Macron as the spat threatened to completely overshadow the Davos agenda.



Macron added: "Faced with the brutalization of the world, France and Europe must defend an effective multilateralism because it serves our interests and those of all who refuse to submit to the rule of force."



The French president said the EU should use its Anti-Coercion Instrument, the so-called "trade bazooka," to counter economic coercion.



"Europe has very strong tools now, and we have to use them when we are not respected and when the whole of the game is not respected, by the way. The Anti-Coercion Mechanism is a powerful instrument, and we should not hesitate to deploy it in today's tough environment," he said.











