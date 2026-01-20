ICE detains US citizen in Minnesota, releases him after no record found

In the United States, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the state of Minnesota detained a man half-naked and handcuffed, only to return him to his home about two hours later after determining that he had no criminal record.

Speaking to the Associated Press (AP), US citizen ChongLy Thao said that on Sunday, January 18, ICE officers pounded on the door of his home. Thao stated that officers entered his house without showing a search warrant and ignored his identification proving that he is a US citizen.

He said he was taken outside half-naked and in handcuffs, and after it was confirmed that he was a US citizen with no criminal history, ICE officers brought him back home approximately two hours later.

Neighbors recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The footage shows ICE officers breaking down the door, taking Thao out of the house half-naked with his hands cuffed behind his back.

The US Department of Homeland Security said that two convicted sex offenders were being investigated at the address in question and claimed that Thao matched the description provided. The department described the incident as a "standard procedure."

Thao denied having any sex offense record, stating that the nearest registered sex offender in the area lives two blocks away.