Germany gets US invitation to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

Germany has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join an international "Board of Peace" aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, a government spokesman said on Monday.

"The US has invited Germany, among other countries, to participate in building an international Board of Peace. We are grateful for this invitation," spokesman Stefan Cornelius said. "We share the goal of serving peace in the world. We particularly want to help permanently resolve the Gaza conflict."

The White House announced Friday that the "Board of Peace" will play an essential role in fulfilling the president's 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict, bringing lasting peace, stability and prosperity to the region.

Asked about reports that Trump also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Gaza board and whether Germany would participate if Russia were at the table, Cornelius declined to give a definitive answer.

"Germany's core interest is to permanently resolve the Gaza conflict. That's the ambition we share. We will examine other aspects and remain in close contact with our partners regarding this," he said, adding that Germany will decide on its contribution after consulting with EU and international partners.





