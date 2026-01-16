US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation

The US and Mexico reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security cooperation following a call between their top diplomats, according to a joint statement Thursday.

The statement followed a call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente to address security challenges.

"The Secretaries reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Mexico partnership, grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty, while acknowledging that more must be done to confront shared threats," it said.

Both sides agreed that, despite recent progress, "significant" challenges remain.

They stressed the need for continued action through the bilateral Security Implementation Group, which is scheduled to meet Jan. 23.

The group is expected to focus on delivering concrete results to counter transnational criminal organizations and to curb the illicit flow of fentanyl and weapons across the shared border.

Rubio and de la Fuente also agreed to convene a security ministerial meeting in Washington in February, marking the first anniversary of initiating a new chapter in security cooperation, according to the statement.





