Japan, Italy agree to enhance collaboration on critical minerals, economic security, says Premier Takaichi

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that Tokyo and Rome agreed to enhance economic security cooperation, as well as supply chains of critical minerals, Kyodo News reported.

The agreement came as Takaichi hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Tokyo.

At a news conference with Meloni after the meeting, Takaichi said the two nations upgraded their current "strategic" partnership to a "special strategic" partnership to enhance ties in various fields, such as security and culture.

The meeting came after Meloni began a three-day visit Thursday to Japan as the two Group of Seven nations mark the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

It was Takaichi's first meeting with any European leader in Japan since taking office in October.

Ties between the two nations have strengthened over the decades, with Japan becoming Italy's third-largest trading partner in Asia, as the bilateral trade volume stands at $11.6 billion.

Giorgia flew to Japan from Oman, and will travel to South Korea for a weekend visit.





