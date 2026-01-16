Russia accuses NATO of militarizing Arctic over Greenland

Russia's ambassador to Denmark has accused NATO of seeking to militarize the Arctic amid US demands for control over the largely autonomous territory of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.



NATO countries, including Denmark, are using the specter of a Russian or Chinese threat to expand their military presence in the region, Ambassador Vladimir Barbin told Russian state news agency TASS.



Barbin said Copenhagen was pursuing a confrontational approach by involving NATO, driving a rise in military tensions in the Arctic.



"Russia does not harbor aggressive plans against its Arctic neighbors, does not threaten them with military action, and does not seek to seize their territory," Barbin said. Moscow has previously warned against disregarding Russia's own interests the Arctic.



Russia, with its long northern coastline on the Arctic Ocean, regards the Arctic as its sphere of interest. Moscow is making greater use of sea routes in the region and expanding its military presence.



US President Donald Trump has been pushing for Washington to control the resource-rich Danish territory, citing regional security concerns and perceived threats from China and Russia.



Following unsuccessful talks in Washington on Wednesday to resolve the Greenland dispute, EU states including Germany announced they would send troops to the island for a mission in support of Denmark.



