Putin has hope in restoring Russia’s ties with South Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope Thursday in restoring Moscow's ties with South Korea.

Speaking at a ceremony for the presentation of credentials by new ambassadors in the Kremlin, Putin said that "much of the positive capital" in Moscow's interaction with Seoul has been "squandered."

"Previously, we adhered to pragmatic approaches, and our countries achieved truly positive results in trade and business. We hope to restore relations with the Republic (of Korea)," Putin stated during the event, which included South Korea's new ambassador.

He said Russia is open to mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries without exception, including European states, and that Moscow is also interested in ensuring the work of each of the new ambassadors is "as effective as possible."

The Russian president touched on ties with Cuba, stating, "We stand in solidarity with their determination to defend their sovereignty and independence with all their might."

"We are sincerely interested in Afghanistan being a united, independent and peaceful state, free from war, terrorism and drug trafficking," he said.

A total of 32 newly-appointed ambassadors to Russia attended the ceremony. Aside from South Korea's new ambassador, the newly-appointed envoys of France, Italy, Afghanistan, Algeria, Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Pakistan were also present.

Putin also spoke about global developments, arguing that the international situation is "increasingly deteriorating" and diplomacy, as well as the search for consensus and compromise solutions, are "increasingly being replaced by unilateral, and quite dangerous, actions."

"Dozens of countries around the world suffer from disrespect for their sovereign rights, from chaos and lawlessness, and lack the strength and resources to stand up for themselves," Putin stressed, without elaboration.

He reaffirmed Moscow's position that the situation in Ukraine is a "direct consequence of years of ignoring Russia's legitimate interests and a deliberate course of threatening our security and advancing NATO toward Russia's borders, contrary to the public promises made to us."

He conveyed Russia's commitment to the ideals of a multipolar world, as well as its advocacy for "strengthening the key, central role of the UN in global affairs."

Putin also said Russia has repeatedly put forward initiatives to build a "new, reliable and equitable architecture" for European and global security, and has proposed solutions that could "satisfy everyone in America, Europe, Asia, and throughout the world."

"We believe that it would be worth returning to their substantive discussion in order to consolidate the conditions under which a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine can be achieved-and the sooner the better," he said.

He said Russia strives for a "long-term and sustainable peace that reliably ensures the security of everyone."

"We hope that the recognition of this need will come sooner or later. Until then, Russia will continue to consistently pursue its goals," Putin added.