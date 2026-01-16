Kremlin says Russia considers Greenland part of Denmark

The Kremlin on Friday acknowledged Greenland's legal status as part of Denmark, also describing the recent situation of the island as "very controversial."

"We proceed from the understanding that Greenland is a territory of the Kingdom of Denmark," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing, adding that Moscow is monitoring the situation around the island.

He noted that statements have been made by both Denmark and Greenland denying any intention of selling the territory to anyone, while also acknowledging that they have also heard statements from Washington about the US formulating a "monetary offer to acquire Greenland in one form or another."

Peskov also described the situation around Greenland as "unusual" or even "extraordinary, from the perspective of international law."

Greenland has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and mineral resources, as well as concerns over rising Russian and Chinese activity, according to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to acquire the island, and refused to rule out doing so militarily.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

On Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that it will continue strengthening its defense capabilities in the Arctic in response to threats linked to the situation around Greenland, adding that it considers references to "Russian and Chinese activity" around the island as a reason for current escalations as "unacceptable."

- Ukraine, Iran

Peskov further touched on other issues, including discussions on a settlement in Ukraine, arguing that this is "impossible" without a dialogue on security in Europe.

"One way or another, security guarantees will touch on this issue. And this, of course, requires dialogue," Peskov said, describing recent statements by European leaders as positive. He named France, Germany, and Italy in this context, calling their positions consistent with Russia's vision and a "positive evolution."

The spokesman further said that the Kremlin has not yet received any requests for contacts from European countries, while noting the UK "has no desire to make any contribution whatsoever to the establishment of peace, stability and a predictable situation on the European continent."

He went on to say that joint efforts are needed for peace in Ukraine, expressing Russia's appreciation for the US efforts to bring about a political settlement.

Meanwhile, regarding the Middle East, Peskov said the situation around Iran and the broader region is "extremely tense," and that Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his efforts to facilitate a de-escalation.

Peskov's remarks on the topic came as Putin spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in separate phone calls.





