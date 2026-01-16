Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian hurling ⁠a rock at them in the occupied West Bank, the military said ‍on Friday, and the Palestinian health ministry said the person killed ‌was a 14-year-old ‍boy.

There was no further comment from Palestinian officials about the fatal incident in the village of Al-Mughayyir. Official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the teen was killed during an Israeli military raid that led to confrontations.

Violence has surged over ‍the past year in the West Bank. Attacks by ‍Israeli settlers on ‍Palestinians have risen sharply, while ⁠the military has ‍tightened movement restrictions and carried out sweeping raids in several cities.









