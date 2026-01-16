Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen in West Bank

 Contact Us
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that 14-year-old Mohammed al-Nassan was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers on Friday in the village of Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah.

Published January 16,2026
Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian hurling ⁠a rock at them in the occupied West Bank, the military said ‍on Friday, and the Palestinian health ministry said the person killed ‌was a 14-year-old ‍boy.

There was no further comment from Palestinian officials about the fatal incident in the village of Al-Mughayyir. Official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the teen was killed during an Israeli military raid that led to confrontations.

Violence has surged over ‍the past year in the West Bank. Attacks by ‍Israeli settlers on ‍Palestinians have risen sharply, while ⁠the military has ‍tightened movement restrictions and carried out sweeping raids in several cities.