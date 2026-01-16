GERMANYS DEFENSE MINISTER CALLS TRUMPS GREENLAND AMBITIONS A POWER PLAY

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has sought to downplay tensions between the US administration and Europe over Greenland, suggesting that a reinforced NATO presence there could satisfy American security interests.

"I believe we're dealing with a power play about who has what influence in Greenland," Pistorius told public broadcaster ARD on Thursday night, adding that the dispute with US President Donald Trump is not a genuine territorial conflict.

The defense minister proposed that by demonstrating NATO's commitment to Arctic security through increased force deployments in Greenland, European allies could address US concerns without compromising sovereignty.

"We are simply taking away his (Trump's) main argument by saying we are securing this territory," Pistorius said. "We not only share your security concerns, but we are also committed to addressing them together."

His remarks came as Germany dispatched 15 soldiers to Greenland on Thursday as part of a multinational reconnaissance mission exploring conditions for a potential larger-scale NATO presence to counter potential threats from Russia and China.

This followed Wednesday's talks between senior US administration officials and Danish and Greenlandic leaders, which failed to bridge differences. President Trump has insisted in recent days that the US "needs Greenland" and has not ruled out using military force to achieve that objective.

Pistorius said Germany and other European allies did not send military teams to Greenland in response to the failed Wednesday talks. The mission was planned long ago to explore strengthening NATO's presence in the strategically vital Arctic region, he said.

"That's a coincidence. When we set up the plan, we couldn't have known the meeting would take place on Wednesday-or how it would turn out," Pistorius said. "Therefore, it's a coincidence in timing. But of course, it also shows that we stand together as NATO."

The minister noted that Germany signed an agreement two years ago with Canada, Norway, and Denmark on North Atlantic maritime cooperation, with discussions ongoing with Iceland. These initiatives predate the current tensions and reflect long-standing European concerns about Arctic security.

"We've been active there for several years, participating in exercises, not just as the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr), but with many NATO partners," Pistorius said.

The military teams sent to Greenland will assess operational challenges, including troop accommodation, equipment maintenance, and weapons systems' reliability in Arctic conditions. Germany's mountain infantry units, which have cold-weather operations expertise, are among those participating.

Asked how Germany would respond if Trump pursued his Greenland ambitions through military force despite European opposition, Pistorius declined to speculate. "I don't believe it will happen. It would also be fatal for NATO-everyone knows that. And the US administration knows that too," he said.

Pistorius also reiterated that Berlin stands firmly behind Denmark's territorial sovereignty over Greenland.

"Germany, and as far as I know, all other member states of the European Union and NATO, stand unwaveringly for the territorial sovereignty of Denmark and thus also of Greenland," he said. "There's absolutely no room for compromise on that. And the US president knows that too. And that's why I'm confident it won't turn out the way the pessimists fear."





