US, partners in region open new air defense coordination cell in Qatar

US Central Command (CENTCOM) and regional partners opened a new coordination facility at Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base to "enhance integrated air and missile defense" capabilities in the Middle East, the command said Tuesday.

"This is a significant step forward in strengthening regional defense cooperation," said Adm. Brad Cooper. "This cell will improve how regional forces coordinate and share air and missile defense responsibilities across the Middle East."

The Middle Eastern Air Defense Combined Defense Operations Cell (MEAD-CDOC) is integrated into the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) and consists of personnel from the US and partner countries, said the statement.

Cooper said US Air Force Central members are set to work with regional counterparts to organize multinational training, conduct drills and address various contingencies.

The facility will also oversee threat warnings and data sharing.

The expansion follows the establishment of bilateral command posts for missile defense involving Qatar and Bahrain by US Army Central last year.

Originally established more than 20 years ago, the Qatar-based hub now hosts officials from 17 nations who manage the deployment of military air assets across the Middle East.