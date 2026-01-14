British premier welcomes X’s compliance with UK law

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said he has been told that tech billionaire Elon Musk's X social media company is taking steps to ensure full compliance with UK law.

"I have been informed this morning that X is acting to ensure full compliance with UK law. If so, that is welcome, but we're not going to back down. They must act," he told the weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

He added that the government would take further action if necessary.

"We will take the necessary measures. We will strengthen existing laws and prepare for legislation if it needs to go further, and Ofcom will continue its independent investigation," he said.

The UK's online safety regulator Ofcom on Monday opened a formal investigation into Musk's social media company X over concerns that the platform's AI tool Grok is being used to create sexualized imagery.

The watchdog will examine whether X has failed to meet several key obligations under the Online Safety Act.

These include whether the platform has properly assessed the risk of UK users encountering illegal content, and whether it carried out updated risk assessments before making significant changes to its service.





