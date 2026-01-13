Two Turkish tourists killed in Ethiopia in armed attack

Two Turkish tourists and their Ethiopian driver have been killed by armed herders in southwestern Ethiopia, regional authorities said late on Monday, describing the attack as a "heinous act."

The attack took place in the Suri district, about 330 kilometres (200 miles) southwest of the capital Addis Ababa, and was carried out by "pastoralist bandits" on Monday morning, authorities in the Southwest region said on Facebook.

They did not give further details of the circumstances.

Southwestern Ethiopia is home to semi-nomadic herders, notably from the Suri and Surma tribes, who are often armed to defend their herds.

Regional authorities said they were conducting a "major law enforcement operation" to "pursue and bring to justice the bandits who committed this heinous act".

Ethiopia, which emerged in 2022 from a bloody civil war in the northern Tigray region, is seeking to attract international tourists as it looks to diversify its largely state-led economy.

The Horn of Africa nation -- the second most populous on the continent with around 130 million people -- continues to face armed conflicts in its two most populous regions, Oromia and Amhara.







