Trump calls on anti-regime rioters to keep protesting in Iran, says 'help' on its way

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iranian anti-government demonstrators to continue protesting across the country, telling them that "help is on its way."

"Iranian Patriots, keep protesting - take over your institutions!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters stops. Help is on its way. MIGA!!!"

Trump was using an acronym that is a play on his Make America Great Again slogan, referring instead to Iran.

It is unclear what Trump meant exactly when he said that Iranian officials would "pay a big price," but on Monday, he said the US will impose a 25% tariff on "any and all" countries doing business with Iran.

Also on Monday, the White House said Trump "has an interest" in exploring diplomacy with Tehran, but his post one day later appears to have confirmed that such outreach has been halted.

Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached at least 646, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.

HRANA also reported that at least 10,721 people have been detained across protests in 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities in all 31 provinces.