Spain says Venezuela freed three more Spanish prisoners

Venezuela has freed three more Spanish prisoners following the US ouster of long-time strongman Nicolas Maduro, after five were released last week, Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The releases on Monday concerned three Spanish-Venezuelan dual nationals, with one deciding to stay in the South American country and another set to return to Spain, Jose Manuel Albares told Catalunya Radio.

"This is a second step that we consider very positive, and in this new phase we encourage the Venezuelan government to continue moving forward in that direction," he said.