Spain says Venezuela freed three more Spanish prisoners

Venezuela has freed three more Spanish-Venezuelan dual nationals following last week’s release of five Spanish citizens, in what Madrid calls a positive step after the US ouster of Nicolás Maduro.

Published January 13,2026
The releases on Monday concerned three Spanish-Venezuelan dual nationals, with one deciding to stay in the South American country and another set to return to Spain, Jose Manuel Albares told Catalunya Radio.

"This is a second step that we consider very positive, and in this new phase we encourage the Venezuelan government to continue moving forward in that direction," he said.