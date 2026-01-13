Qatar warns any US-Iran escalation would be 'catastrophic' for region

 Contact Us
Qatar warns that a military escalation between the US and Iran, following US threats over Iran's protest crackdown, would have catastrophic regional consequences.

Published January 13,2026
A military escalation between the United States and Iran would have grave consequences for the region, Qatar said Tuesday after Washington threatened strikes in response to a government crackdown on protests in the Islamic republic.

"We know that any escalation... would have catastrophic results in the region and beyond, and therefore we want to avoid that as much as possible," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference in Doha.