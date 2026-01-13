Syrian army declares new military zones near Aleppo

After a recent de-escalation in heavy fighting in Aleppo, the Syrian army has once again declared areas near the city a "military exclusion zone," according to a statement published by the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Tuesday.



The army accused the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of regrouping militarily in several locations, including Deir Hafer and Maskanah, in coordination with the remnants of the former al-Assad regime.



Residents were urged to stay away from positions held by the SDF, while all armed groups were called on to withdraw to areas east of the Euphrates River.



Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told dpa, "The government forces targeted the Umm al-Tina bridge in the town of Deir Hafer in the Aleppo countryside with artillery shelling."



He added the shelling caused damage to the bridge and triggered a wave of civilian displacement from Deir Hafer and Maskanah toward the cities of Raqqa and Tabqah.



The SDF rejected the accusations, saying in a press statement that there had been "no military movements or troop concentrations" in the areas in question. The group described the claims as unfounded.



The announcement follows a bout of heavy fighting in Aleppo last week between government forces and the SDF and their allies.



After several days of clashes in districts under de facto Kurdish control in Syria's second-largest city, the fighting subsided on Sunday, with Kurdish fighters withdrawing from the contested neighbourhoods.



The violence is linked to a long-standing dispute over the planned integration of Kurdish institutions and fighters into state structures, an agreement on which has yet to be implemented.

