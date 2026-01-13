Non‑essential French embassy staff depart Iran

Non-essential staff at the French Embassy in Iran have departed the country, according to media reports on Monday.

Citing unnamed sources, French media reported that the personnel have been leaving since Sunday, without specifying how many had departed so far, as protests continue across Iran.

The country has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

There are no official casualty figures from the ongoing protests, but HRANA, a US-based rights group, estimates that the death toll has reached at least 544, including both security forces and protesters, with over 1,000 injured.

HRANA also reported that at least 10,681 people have been detained across protests in 585 locations nationwide, including 186 cities in all 31 provinces.



