Israel calls Ethiopia ‘long-term strategic partner,’ seeks to deepen ties

Israel on Monday called Ethiopia a "long-term strategic partner" and said it was working to further strengthen ties following talks between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Ethiopian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera Admassu.

Admassu arrived in Israel on a visit of unspecified duration.

In a post via US social media company X, Sa'ar said the two officials had had a "great meeting," adding that Tel Aviv seeks to "further strengthen ties," with Addis Ababa.

"We discussed mutual challenges in our regions," he said.

The visit comes as Ethiopia is embroiled in disputes with Egypt, Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea over border issues, water security and access to maritime outlets.

The Horn of Africa country has insisted on operating and filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River without an agreement with downstream countries Sudan and Egypt. It has also sought access to the Red Sea for commercial and military purposes.

The visit follows Sa'ar's trip days earlier to a breakaway region in Somalia bordering Ethiopia, which Israel said it recognized as a state in late December, drawing widespread condemnation from Arab and Islamic countries.



