Vote counting underway after legislative, local elections in Benin

Electoral officials in Benin began counting votes late Sunday after municipal and legislative elections.

Five parties, including former President Boni Yayi's Les Democrates, were competing for seats in the National Assembly.

The elections were held a month after a failed coup attempt on Dec. 7, which was foiled by loyalist troops with support from Nigeria.

Polling stations closed at 5 p.m. (0400GMT), and voting was peaceful and orderly, according to the observer group Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Elections and Peace (COSCEP-Benin).

The group urged Benin's electoral commission to ensure an independent count free from outside influence and called for the systematic posting of results at each polling station.

About 8 million voters were registered to elect lawmakers to the 109-seat National Assembly and 77 municipal representatives, according to the national electoral body.

Results are expected in the coming days.

Analysts expect President Patrice Talon's ruling coalition, which holds 81 seats in the outgoing parliament, to retain a majority.

Earlier, electoral commission head Sacca Lafia said all measures were in place to guarantee a free, transparent and secure vote.

The legislative elections were held ahead of presidential polls scheduled for April.

Talon, 67, who is serving his second five-year term, is not eligible to run again and has endorsed Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as his preferred successor.





