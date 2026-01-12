US secretary of state holds calls with French, Greek Cypriot counterparts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday held separate phone calls with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Constantinos Kombos, the Greek Cypriot Administration foreign minister.

Rubio and Barrot discussed protests in Iran, the recent US operation in Venezuela, and diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, said a US State Department statement.

Rubio and Kombos also discussed the US' counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean and the protests in Iran.

The two additionally exchanged views on shared priorities during the Greek Cypriot Administration's six-month European Union Presidency, which runs this January to June.





