Japan urges Israel to immediately cease actions undermining 2-state solution

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, 11 January 2026. (EPA Photo)

Japan has urged Israel to immediately cease actions that undermine a two-state solution, expressing "serious concerns" over the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

The message was conveyed by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in Tel Aviv on Sunday, according to the ministry.

While Motegi condemned the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, he expressed "deep concern" over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Motegi urged Israel to "take appropriate responses as to protection of civilians and ensuring humanitarian assistance in Gaza," the statement said.

He "strongly urged Israel to take appropriate responses" to ensure unimpeded humanitarian assistance by international organizations, including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and other NGOs.

On the situation in the West Bank, Motegi told his counterpart that settlement activities violate international law.

Expressing Japan's "serious concerns" that settlement expansion and rising settler violence could further destabilize the region, he urged Israel to "immediately cease any unilateral actions that run counter to a two-state solution."

Japan has dispatched Ambassador Takeshi Okubo and a specialist to the Civil-Military Coordination Center, which Motegi also inspected during the visit.

The US-led center was established to monitor implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and coordinate humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian enclave.

JAPAN-PALESTINE HIGH-LEVEL POLITICAL DIALOGUE



Motegi later met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in the West Bank, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement.

He explained Japan's "consistent support" for a two-state solution and its position on Gaza reconstruction and Palestinian state-building.

Motegi said Japan would "actively" engage in international efforts toward rebuilding Gaza through its "efforts for sustaining peace."

The two sides agreed to work together for peace and stability in the Middle East and to establish a "Japan-Palestine High-level Political Dialogue," the statement said.

Motegi also visited Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah.

The visit aimed to "comprehend the situation of Palestinian refugees" in the West Bank and to observe Japan's support for Palestinian state-building efforts on the ground.

During his Middle East trip, Motegi will travel to Doha for talks with his Qatari counterpart before visiting India and the Philippines.