Iran violence against protesters 'a sign of weakness': Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Iran's use of "disproportionate and brutal violence" against protesters was "a sign of weakness".

"We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms," Merz said during a visit to India. "This violence is not an expression of strength, but rather a sign of weakness.

"This violence must end."

In Berlin, a foreign ministry spokesman said Germany continues to push for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be "listed under the EU's anti-terror sanctions regime".

He said Berlin is "working within the EU to achieve consensus" on imposing the sanctions on the IRGC, the ideological arm of Iran's military.

Germany also condemned efforts by the Iranian government to block access to the internet amid the protests.

"The de facto shutdown of the internet -- a crucial foundation for freedom of expression and information, and also a vital platform for networking in the context of freedom of assembly -- is reprehensible," the spokesman said.

"Any measures that can be taken to enable internet access, including in ways that bypass the regime, would be welcome."

Merz expects US participation in Greenland's protection

Merz said on Monday he expects the ‍United States to continue to protect ‌Greenland ‍together with Denmark but ongoing talks would determine the exact nature of the collaboration.

"We are in very detailed discussions with the Danish government and simply want ⁠to work together to improve the security situation for Greenland," Merz told reporters in the Indian city of ‌Ahmedabad.

"I expect the Americans to also participate in this," he said, adding that ‍talks over the next ‍few days ‍and weeks ⁠would show in ‍what form that would happen.