Elon Musk announces plans to make X algorithm public in 7 days

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said he plans to make public a new algorithm governing the operations of his US-based social media platform X.

"We will make the new X algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days," Musk announced on his platform.

He added that updates would be rolled out every four weeks and accompanied by detailed developer notes explaining the changes.

The European Commission last week agreed to prolong a retention order imposed on X last year over its algorithms and the dissemination of illegal content, extending the requirement through the end of 2026, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Thursday.

Paris prosecutors last July opened a probe into X over alleged algorithm manipulation and improper data collection, which the platform dismissed as a politically driven investigation threatening free speech.

The news comes as Musk is also under fire over the Grok AI chatbot, connected to X, offering users deepfake digital manipulation of images, including both women and children.

Facing a firestorm of criticism, the manipulation capability was then restricted to paying subscribers only, a move that did little to quell condemnation from a host of countries.

Musk on Saturday also said the uproar was part of efforts to "suppress free speech."