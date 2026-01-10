US ‘supports the brave people of Iran’: Secretary of state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that the "brave" Iranian people have the support of Washington.

"The United States supports the brave people of Iran," Rubio said on US social media platform X.

The statement came amid ongoing protests across the country that, according to a Washington-based rights group, have killed at least 65 people.

Among the dead, 50 are protesters and 14 are law enforcement and security officials, along with one government-affiliated civilian, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported Friday.

Demonstrations have also left dozens injured, with 2,311 people detained, it added, noting that protests are ongoing in around 180 cities across all 31 provinces of the Middle Eastern country.

The injuries were largely caused by pellet shots and plastic bullets, according to reports.

Authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding those killed or injured.

Iran has witnessed waves of protests since late December, largely due to a steep decline in the value of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions.

The demonstrations started on Dec. 28 near Tehran's Grand Bazaar and later expanded to several cities.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran is "in big trouble" as protests spread, saying the US is closely monitoring developments and warning authorities against using lethal force.

Iran has accused the US and Israel of fomenting the unrest, with officials warning that security forces and the judiciary "will show no tolerance whatsoever toward saboteurs."