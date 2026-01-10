Turkish President Erdogan marks Jan. 10 Working Journalists’ Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday marked Jan. 10 Working Journalists' Day during a visit to Istanbul's Beyoglu district.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan exchanged remarks with journalists and congratulated them on the occasion.

"On the anniversary of Working Journalists' Day, we are happy to be together with you here," he said. "I hope we will have the opportunity to mark many more anniversaries together. I wish you a blessed anniversary."

Erdogan was accompanied during the visit by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.



