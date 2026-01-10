Qatar helped seek proof of life for Maduro after US capture, Venezuela says

Following the US' operation to capture Nicolas Maduro last week, Qatar assisted in efforts to obtain proof that the Venezuelan president was still alive as he was being taken to the US for prosecution, the South American country has said.

In a statement on Friday, Venezuela's government expressed "deep gratitude" to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his government for their support during what it said were "grave hours" for Caracas.

"The Emir of Qatar and his Prime Minister accompanied international efforts to obtain proof of life of the Constitutional President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, and of the First Lady, Cilia Flores, who were kidnapped in clear violation of the immunity of state that protects heads of state," said the statement.

The US carried out a Jan. 3 military operation in Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. On the same day, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said it was prepared to assist international efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution.

Caracas said it "recognizes and values" Doha's willingness to aid efforts to build a "working agenda and dialogue" with the US, based on "respect for international law, the sovereignty of peoples, and the principles of peace."

"Venezuela thanks this gesture of solidarity and international responsibility, which reaffirms the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual respect as the only legitimate paths for resolving disputes between states," said the statement.