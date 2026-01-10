Death toll in Philippines landfill collapse rises to 4

The death toll of Thursday's collapse of a landfill site in the Philippines rose to four on Saturday, as authorities continue the search efforts for the dozens of trapped workers.

The private landfill facility collapsed at around 4.17 pm (0817GMT) in Cebu City, Central Visayas region on Thursday.

As of the latest data, 12 people have been brought to hospitals, while four fatalities have been confirmed, with operations underway for over 30 others missing, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said on the US social media platform Facebook.

"Authorities confirmed the presence of detected signs of life in specific areas, requiring continued careful excavation and the deployment of a more advanced 50-ton crane," he said.

On Friday, the mayor said the incident occurred at the Binaliw Landfill involving 110 employees.

Separately, the Filipino Quiapo Church administration said Saturday that four people lost their lives during an annual mass procession of the religious festival, Feast of the Black Nazarene, according to GMA News Online.

Church officials also said a photojournalist, who passed away on Friday while covering the procession, was not considered a casualty in the religious activity.

More than 1,050 medical cases were also recorded during the event.





