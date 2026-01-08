Poland urges US Congress to clarify stance on Trump’s Greenland threats

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Wednesday urged the United States Congress to clarify its position on President Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland, warning that territorial claims against a NATO ally risk undermining the foundations of transatlantic security.

Speaking in Paris after a meeting of the foreign ministers of Poland, France, Germany and India, Sikorski said issues of territorial sovereignty, war and peace fall under the authority of the US Congress, calling on lawmakers to state clearly whether they support or oppose Trump's remarks about taking control of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

"I want to know what the position of the United States Congress is on Greenland," Sikorski told reporters. "This matter cannot be left hanging in the air."

His comments come amid growing concern in Europe and Washington over Trump's recent unilateral actions and rhetoric, which critics say bypass constitutional oversight and risk destabilizing NATO unity.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers warned that any attempt to annex Greenland would be "dangerous" and could spark "a civil war within NATO." On Wednesday, Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu said there was "no legal justification" for military action against a NATO member, warning that any service member acting without congressional authorization would be following illegal orders.

The pushback reflects mounting unease in Washington following Trump's decision last weekend to order a military operation aimed at capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an action critics say circumvented Congress and raised constitutional concerns.

The Paris meeting, originally convened to discuss Ukraine and India's energy ties with Russia, quickly evolved into a coordination forum focused on Greenland. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the Weimar Triangle -- France, Germany and Poland -- had expanded consultations to include "all European partners," adding the core question is how Europe can "strengthen itself to deter threats and attacks on its security and interests. Greenland is not for sale and cannot be taken over. The days when Louisiana could be bought and sold are over."

Trump first floated the idea of purchasing Greenland during his first presidency, but the proposal was shelved after Joe Biden took office. The former president revived the idea in 2025, portraying the island as strategically vital for countering Russia and China in the Arctic.

Poland has emerged as one of NATO's strongest advocates of collective security, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sikorski has repeatedly emphasized that US reliability is central to Poland's defense posture, making what he views as unilateral US actions a source of deep concern for Warsaw.