Iran accuses Israel of seeking to 'undermine national unity'

Iran accused Israel on Monday of trying to undermine its national unity after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for protests in the Islamic republic.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) is determined to exploit the slightest opportunity to sow division and undermine our national unity, and we must remain vigilant," foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a weekly press conference, before accusing Israeli and US leaders of "incitement to violence".

Iran says relations with Venezuela unchanged by ousting of Maduro

Iran said that its relations with close ally Venezuela remained unchanged despite the United States capturing its leader Nicolas Maduro and taking him to New York for trial.

"Our relations with all countries, including Venezuela, are based on mutual respect and will remain so," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said at a press conference. "We are in contact with the Venezuelan authorities."



